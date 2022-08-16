Watch CBS News
Antonio Brown expresses interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the NFL season just weeks away, Antonio Brown is angling to join the Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former Steelers wide receiver asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to give him a call.

Brown only played seven games last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending his tenure after running off the field in the middle of the team's game against the New York Jets.

Brown also expressed interest in re-joining Tampa Bay, but said he doubts they'd want him back.

