Anthrocon is returning to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After missing the last two years, the Anthrocon convention is returning to Pittsburgh.

The furries will be at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center beginning Thursday, June 30.

The event celebrates anthropomorphic creatures, which are human-like animal characters.

New this year is a block party from noon to 9 PM on Saturday, July 2. That'll be on Penn Avenue between Ninth Street and Eleventh Street.