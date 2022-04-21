Suspect facing up to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A disturbing case had multiple agencies working together, including the FBI and Pittsburgh Police, to find the accused and prosecute him.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Anthony Cerasi pleaded guilty in federal court to producing and attempting to produce child pornography.

Investigators said it was April 13, 2021, when Cerasi sexually abused a minor and recorded it on video.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that took place at a hotel along McKnight Road where Cerasi was living at the time.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said this case was part of "Project Safe Childhood" which is a nationwide initiative to combat a growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Cerasi will be sentenced on August 30 and he is facing a 15-30 year prison sentence as well as a fine of $250,000.

