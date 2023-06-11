Annual Ride for Homeless Vets begins in Natrona Heights

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) - Bikers hit the road once again, all to raise money for veterans in need.

The Ride for Homeless Vets kicked off Sunday at the Natrona Heights VFW, with registration running from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the ride starting after.

The cost was $25 a rider, and all that money was donated to veterans needing assistance.

Last year's event raised more than $42,000.