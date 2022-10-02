Annual Pink Ribbon Walk takes place in Greensburg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pink Ribbon Walk was held this morning at Twin Lakes Park in Greensburg.
The annual event celebrates survivors, thrivers, and their supporters -- and raises money for breast cancer research.
Every October, the fountain outside of Gateway Center also turns pink. Experts said about one in every eight women will develop breast cancer, but knowledge and early detection save lives.
