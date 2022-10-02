Watch CBS News
Annual Pink Ribbon Walk takes place in Greensburg

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Begins In Downtown Pittsburgh
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Begins In Downtown Pittsburgh 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pink Ribbon Walk was held this morning at Twin Lakes Park in Greensburg.

The annual event celebrates survivors, thrivers, and their supporters -- and raises money for breast cancer research.

Every October, the fountain outside of Gateway Center also turns pink. Experts said about one in every eight women will develop breast cancer, but knowledge and early detection save lives.

