Annual "Kids & Critters" Event lets kids see animals up-close at Pittsburgh Zoo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An event aimed at giving back was held at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium on Sunday.

Over 200 families attended the annual Kids & Critters event.

The event gives kids who spent time in the NICU at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital and Children's Hospital a chance to get a close up look at some of nature's wildest animals.

It also gives families an opportunity to reconnect with doctors and nurses who spent a lot of time with their kids while they were recovering in the hospital.

The event also helps to generate funds that go toward research.

Organizers say this was one of the biggest turnouts ever.