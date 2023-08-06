'Annual Fallen Heroes Run' rolls through Greensburg

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Dozens revved their engines in Westmoreland County for those who have served.

It was all part of the annual Annual Fallen Heroes Run.

The military appreciation event is in its fifth year and it honored 47 local fallen heroes this year.

A traveling memorial wall was set up and a motorcycle ride took place through Greensburg.

Operations Vet Now organized the event and their mission is to improve the overall mental wellness of every warrior who served through outreach events.