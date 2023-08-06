Watch CBS News
Local News

'Annual Fallen Heroes Run' rolls through Greensburg

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fallen Heroes Run honors veterans
Fallen Heroes Run honors veterans 00:21

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Dozens revved their engines in Westmoreland County for those who have served. 

It was all part of the annual Annual Fallen Heroes Run. 

The military appreciation event is in its fifth year and it honored 47 local fallen heroes this year. 

A traveling memorial wall was set up and a motorcycle ride took place through Greensburg. 

Operations Vet Now organized the event and their mission is to improve the overall mental wellness of every warrior who served through outreach events. 

First published on August 6, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.