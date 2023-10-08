Annual DogtoberFEST raises pet adoption awareness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dog lovers converged in town for DogtoberFEST on Saturday.

It's the 13th year for the event and Pennsylvania's largest adoption event.

A parade and a costume contest for the dogs were held, and people were able to meet with adoptable dogs in our area.

The event is a way to help raise awareness for pet adoption for people interested in adopting their forever best friend.

"There's a lot of pets that are abandoned or that people have to give up for problems. It's really nice to raise awareness for all the rescue pets that need homes. We have a lot of good rescue and shelter groups in the Pittsburgh area," Carla Mader of Pet Connections Magazine said.

The event helps benefit all the animal rescues that attended.