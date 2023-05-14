Annual Bike Rodeo teaches kids value of bicycle safety

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) - This is the time of year when more bike riders are hitting the roads, especially kids.

That's why on Saturday, both the Shaler Township police and EMS departments held their annual Bike Rodeo.

Not even the rain on Saturday could stop kids here in Shaler Township from coming out and having a little fun on two wheels.

On Saturday morning, police departments from Shaler, Etna, and Millvale, along with the Shaler Hampton EMS, invited kids and their families to Kiwanis Park to not only have a little fun but to learn some bicycle safety lessons.

This was the 16th annual Bike Rodeo, and this event had everything, from free helmet giveaways and bike inspections to an obstacle course to educate young riders on the rules of the road.

Shaler Township Police Officer Joseph A. Spalick said this is a great event for kids leading into the summer.

"The community comes together; it's great to see the kids out here, and I know the kids love it. And especially with this being right before summer, we raffle off bikes. This year we have 16 brand-new bikes to raffle off, and the kids can take one home at the end of the event and hopefully ride it the rest of the summer."

Whether or not they won the raffle, everyone seemed to be having fun riding and learning.

Shaler resident Liz Fisher said that this event is great for the community.

Chris: What do you love so much about this event?

Liz: "The free helmet and the community coming together to make sure our kids are safe on their bikes. Shaler always does really great events for families, so that's why we are here."

Again, one of the big things being taught today is if you are riding your bike, always wear your helmet.

If you would like to brush up on your rules of the road for when you are bicycling, click this link for more information.