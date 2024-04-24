74-year-old woman who allegedly robbed Ohio credit union may have been scam victim, family says

Widow's scam story serves as cautionary tale "Blind trust": Widow's $1.5 million romance scam story serves as cautionary tale 04:21

A 74-year-old woman who allegedly attempted to rob an Ohio credit union may have been the victim of an online scam, according to her family.

Ann Mayers entered AurGroup Credit Union on April 19 and "demanded money while displaying a handgun," the Fairfield Township Police Department said in a news release. Images released by police show Mayers in the bank wearing a dark gray sweater and light gray sweatpants, a patterned face mask and glasses.

Police were called to the scene at 1:29 p.m. local time. They shared photos of the robbery online to help find suspects. It's not clear how they identified Mayers as a suspect.

Police found Mayers at her home in Hamilton, Ohio, and arrested her at 3 p.m., according to online records.

Mayers admitted to the crime, the police department said. While she had no known criminal history, Fairfield Township police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey told CBS News affiliate WKRC that she had recently been scammed out of thousands of dollars in an online scam and owed money to family and friends. McCroskey did not disclose the nature of the scam. McCrosky later told CBS News that Mayers' sister "suspects" that Mayers was being scammed online, but said police have "not confirmed that."

Ann Mayers enters the AurGroup Credit Union. Fairfield Township Police Department

"I think she told me she stole a candy bar once, but other than that she's never stolen anything. Said she doesn't know why she did it, just out of desperation," McCroskey told WKRC.

McCroskey told WKRC that the 74-year-old took just $500 from the credit union. She had recently talked to her sister about robbing a bank, he said.

"I don't think her sister really thought she was serious," McCroskey said.

At the house was Mayers' 2014 silver Hyundai Elantra, which she had been driving during the robbery. McCroskey said that Mayers had taken the license plate off her car, and had tried to remove a bumper sticker from the vehicle. Police recovered evidence from the home, including a handgun that was in the car. McCroskey told WKRC the weapon was loaded.

Mayers has been charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm and tampering with evidence. The first charge is a first-degree felony, according to the police department. She was booked into the Butler County Jail shortly after 7 p.m. local time on April 19, according to online records.

She remains held on $100,000 bail, according to online records.