Watch CBS News
Local News

Animal Friends Wellness Center offering vaccine and microchipping at walk-in clinic

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Animal Friends offering vaccine and microchipping clinic on August 28
Animal Friends offering vaccine and microchipping clinic on August 28 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Animal Friends Wellness Center is offering a walk in vaccine/microchipping clinic on August 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

It is the first on-site walk-in clinic in over a year at their Ben Avon clinic. 

There is a $15 dollar fee in addition to the cost for the vaccines or chip. No reservations are required.

Click here for more information about the wellness center. 

First published on August 24, 2023 / 12:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.