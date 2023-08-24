Animal Friends Wellness Center offering vaccine and microchipping at walk-in clinic

Animal Friends offering vaccine and microchipping clinic on August 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Animal Friends Wellness Center is offering a walk in vaccine/microchipping clinic on August 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It is the first on-site walk-in clinic in over a year at their Ben Avon clinic.

There is a $15 dollar fee in addition to the cost for the vaccines or chip. No reservations are required.

