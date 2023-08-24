Animal Friends Wellness Center offering vaccine and microchipping at walk-in clinic
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Animal Friends Wellness Center is offering a walk in vaccine/microchipping clinic on August 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
It is the first on-site walk-in clinic in over a year at their Ben Avon clinic.
There is a $15 dollar fee in addition to the cost for the vaccines or chip. No reservations are required.
Click here for more information about the wellness center.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.