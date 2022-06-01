Animal Friends removes 13 dogs, 26 birds and 14 eggs from home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends removed 13 dogs, 26 birds and 14 eggs from a home over the weekend.

On its Facebook page, the organization said the rescue happened Saturday after it received multiple reports of animals living in unsanitary conditions.

"Our Humane Society Police Officers, along with assistance from Animal Friends' Mass Rescue Team, spent hours upon hours safely removing the dogs and birds before bringing them back to Animal Friends for much needed medical care and treatment," the Facebook post said.

Animal Friends did not provide an update on the conditions of the animals. No word on if the owner is facing any charges.