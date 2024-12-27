Animal Friends' New Year's "Reverse" Rescue effort underway

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area animal shelter is partnering with a business to pay for adoptions for people who want to start 2025 with a new furry friend.

Nearly 50 dogs, 75 cats and seven bunnies at Animal Friends in Ohio Township are patiently waiting for their forever homes.

Every New Year, the shelter opens its doors to help overwhelmed shelters by taking in animals on euthanasia lists. This year, Animal Friends is thinking outside the cage, which is its motto, and doing a New Year's "Reverse" Rescue.

Through the end of 2024, Driveway Subaru of Moon Township is covering adoption donations for any furry residents, new and long-term. Some have been in the shelter for years.

Animal Friends Chief Shelter Operations Officer Katie Vecchi said many of its animals survived abuse, hoarding situations, or lack of socialization and have medical and behavioral needs. The event allows Animal Friends to focus on getting the animals to the right homes.

"Whether that is a more experienced owner or someone who doesn't have kids or maybe has a little bit of experience with shy, fearful animals, things of that nature. Some of our animals just need those specialized homes that are able to give them the support that they need, the work that they need. Though we do a great job here, we know the best place for them to be is in a loving home where they're really going to be able to live the good life," Vecchi said.

She added that Animal Friends needs people to visit this weekend because a water main break in the area forced the shelter to shut down on Friday. But Animal Friends expects to welcome potential adopters back on Saturday.

Since the shelter started the reverse rescue on Dec. 20, 40 animals have already found their special homes for the holidays.

You can see animals available for adoption on Animal Friend's website. The shelter will also help match you with the perfect pet for you.

If you can't adopt, you can stop by the shelter on Camp Horne Road and donate to the pet food drive. Donation bins have been set up. The shelter needs wet and dry dog and cat food, plus clumping cat litter.