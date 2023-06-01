Animal Friends, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh waiving adoption fees this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Animal Friends and Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh are waiving adoption fees this weekend.

The two organizations are jointly hosting the first-ever "Adopt Local, Yinz" weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, adoption fees will be waived for animals six months or older to encourage people to adopt pets being cared for at the three shelters.

The organizations said they have an "abundance" of adoptable pets, with over 500 animals in their combined care. They attribute the growing number to a drop in adoptions after the high demand during the pandemic, financial and housing challenges and spay and neuter services being interrupted by the pandemic.

All animals are spayed and neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and tick protection.

Adoption fees and the post-adoption medical exam fee will be waived. There's also a discount for dog training classes. Adoption fees won't be waived for kittens or puppies.

Animal Friends' adoption hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both its North Side and East Side shelters.