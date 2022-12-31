Animal Friends gives pets a second chance at adoption with New Year's Rescue

Animal Friends give pets a second chance at adoption with New Year's Rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The new year means a second chance for several homeless pets in our area.

On Friday, Animal Friends welcomed new pets to the shelter as part of the 26th annual New Year's Rescue.

The organization brought in animals from overcrowded shelters, giving them new hope for adoption.

"Just celebrating the partnerships that we have, and the tight-knit rescue community that exists here in our region. Everybody's working toward that common goal of saving lives and giving that opportunity for homeless animals to find loving families, and that's why we do what we do, that's why today is so special," Cody Hoellerman said. Hoellerman serves as the Director of Communications for Animal Friends.

Each pet will be examined, vaccinated, groomed, and scheduled to be spayed or neutered before they're available for adoption.