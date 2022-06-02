Watch CBS News
Angela Marinucci resentenced for her role in Jennifer Daugherty's death in 2010

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge resentenced the youngest member of the so-called 'Greensburg Six' to a new sentence of 60 years to life in prison.

Angela Marinucci is now 29 years old and could be eligible for parole when she's 78.

She was originally sentenced to life in prison without parole for her role in the death of Jennifer Daugherty.

Marinucci and five others tortured and killed Daugherty back in 2010.

Prosecutors said Marinucci's age was the only thing that prevented them from seeking the death penalty against her.

She was 17 years old at the time of the crime. 

