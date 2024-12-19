"Angel" donor to match donations at Pittsburgh-area red kettles as Salvation Army hits half its goal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An "angel" donor will match donations made at some red kettles across western Pennsylvania as the Salvation Army tries to meet its fundraising goal with just days left in the campaign.

The Salvation Army's western Pennsylvania division says it has received only $1.23 million in donations so far, which is about half of its $2.34 million goal. The campaign kicked off on Nov. 23 and wraps up on Christmas Eve.

The nonprofit says it has seen a decline in donations year-over-year, and this season, the late Thanksgiving dealt a blow to fundraising. To help boost donations, an anonymous "angel" donor will match gifts of up to $5,000 given on Saturday to The Salvation Army locations in Bradford, Erie, Latrobe, the Mon Valley, New Kensington, Sharon, Homestead, Uniontown and Warren.

The Salvation Army says the donations help it provide critical services like feeding initiatives, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance and youth programs.

"These last few days leading up to Christmas Eve are critical to ensuring The Salvation Army can continue its mission of serving families and individuals in need," Major Gregory Hartshorn, the divisional commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, said in a press release. "We are so grateful to our anonymous donor who has stepped up to help. We hope this generosity will inspire the community to come together this Christmas season."

Last year, the campaign raised $2.4 million in western Pennsylvania, with Allegheny County raising over $560,000.

Donations can be made at red kettle locations or by going to salvationarmywpa.org.