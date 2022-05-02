Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait going to auction for estimated $200 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait is hitting the auction block this month with an estimated value of $200 million.

Christie's said it expects Shot Sage Blue Marilyn to be the most expensive 20th century artwork to ever sell at auction.

The painting comes from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, and all proceeds will go towards the charity. Christie's said it'll be the biggest philanthropic auction since The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018.

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Warhol was born in Pittsburgh.

The auction begins May 13.