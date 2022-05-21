Andy Warhol Museum spearheading $60 million 'Pop District' expansion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is getting a Pop District. No, it's not based on soda, but rather Andy Warhol and his pop art.

The Andy Warhol Museum is creating a six-block district near the museum on the North Side that will serve as an extension of the Cultural District on the North Shore.

(Photo: Bryan Orr)

The $60 million initiative will be a destination for public art and live concerts and will hopefully attract restaurants, art galleries and other businesses.

The Pop District, right across the Andy Warhol Bridge, is expected to spur economic development with an impact of $100 million dollars.

People as young as 14 will help create social media content as part of the initiative.