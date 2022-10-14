22K Ancheer e-bikes recalled after reports of burn injuries from battery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - About 22,000 e-bikes are under recall because the lithium-ion batteries can potentially ignite or explode.

The recall impacts Ancheer e-bikes with model number AM001907 after the company received six reports of incidents involving fire, explosions or sparks, including four reports of burn injuries, according to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bikes were sold at retailers like Amazon, Sears and Walmart from January 2016 through June 2022.

If you have the bike, stop using it and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount. Visit the USCPSC's website for Ancheer's contact details.