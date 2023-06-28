'Anatomy of the Human' art installation unveiled on the North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new public art installation was unveiled on the North Side on Tuesday.
Local artist Mikael Owunna is the mind behind "Anatomy of the Human."
It was unveiled in the Pop District near the Andy Warhol Museum and is part of a partnership with Citizens.
At the reveal, Citizens announced a $350,000 commitment to the Pop District and fostering the development of emerging artists.
