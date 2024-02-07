"An opportunity to show somebody that you care:" Making Valentine's Day romantic but affordable

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One week from today is Valentine's Day...have you given it any thought yet?

If you're making reservations, time is running out, but it's not just about a romantic meal - so you don't want to blow it.

While it's not an obligation, it's an opportunity, regardless of gender, to show someone you care, and doing nothing is not a smart option.

With a little thought, Valentine's Day does not have to be a stressor.

"If you don't look at it as just another day, an opportunity to show somebody that you care," said Diane Gottsman, national etiquette expert.

Gottsman said deciding the right thing to do begins at a very basic level.

"You have to know your audience, if you will," she said.

Whether it's a gift card, a card, or dinner, the right thing to do is to know what is important to your partner.

If you know your partner, Gottsman said you don't worry about being cliche with flowers or a card.

"Chocolate, who doesn't love chocolates? I think that you know cliche is in the eye of the beholder," Gottsman said.

Gottsman said now, a week out, is when to consider the possibilities.

"There has to be some thought there has to be some effort," she said. "There has to be some type of relationship you have with that person and it does not have to be costly."

For instance, going out to dinner, especially since Valentine's Day falls in the middle of the week.

"Pick another night and go pick someplace else that you wouldn't it isn't as expensive," Gottsman said.

Or you can stay home and be creative.

"Eat something that you don't normally have or something that you do have but it's special to you you can order it can be your favorite pizza," she said.

Gottsman said it's not about what you spend, but who you consider. She said there has to be something that feels like it makes your partner special.

"That should be every day, not just Valentine's Day," Gottsman said.

If you have kids, help them craft homemade valentines for your significant other and while you're at it, for grandparents or others who are close to you as well.

There's no question that if you get caught up in the hype it can get very expensive, but Gottsman said it doesn't have to be. Dollar stores have cards and wherever you card shop, if you don't wait until next Tuesday, there is likely going to be a nice selection.

Finally, Gottsman again reminds us, that it's not about the money you spend - it's about letting someone in your life know how much you appreciate them being in your life.