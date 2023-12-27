More train service coming to Pittsburgh to points east

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another passenger train could soon leave the station in Pittsburgh for points east.

As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano reports, PennDOT is receiving a major grant from the federal government to expand passenger rail service to Harrisburg and beyond.

For years, passenger train service out of Pittsburgh has seemed a low priority for local and state officials. The Capital Limited runs once a day between Washington, D.C. and Chicago, with a stop at midnight in Pittsburgh. The Pennsylvanian runs once a day at 7:30 a.m. east to Harrisburg, Philadelphia and New York.

Now, a second train east is on its way.

"To add a second train between here and New York City, this is a long time coming," said Chris Sandvig, executive director of Mobilify.

For over a decade, a group called Western Pennsylvanians for Passenger Rail and others have advocated for better train service from Pittsburgh, says Sandvig, who uses the train.

"We have worked with Norfolk Southern, who owns the tracks between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh that the Pennsylvanian line runs on, and we've been working with them to make improvements along that rail corridor that will allow for a second Pennsylvanian train, like a second roundtrip train, to happen every day between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh," said Alexis Campbell, PennDOT press secretary.

With $144 million from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, this will allow a second daily passenger train to Harrisburg, from which high-speed trains run on Amtrak lines to Philadelphia and New York.

Sandvig says because of the mountains, curvy tracks and seven stops in between, it takes 5 1/2 hours to get to Harrisburg but then only four hours to get to New York City. Sandvig says he much prefers a relaxing train ride to driving on the expensive Turnpike at current gasoline prices.

"I get to do whatever I want. I can walk around. I can eat. I can sleep. I can get work done. I can watch movies. I can get angry on social media, lots of stuff, which is really good," Sandvig said.

One-way train fares to Philadelphia vary from $53 and up, depending on the class of service. One-way airfare booked well in advance is at least $115. As for the quality of the trains, they are comfortable and clean, says Sandvig, but scheduled to be upgraded.

"Also in this infrastructure bill are new train sets that are modern, a lot more like the trains you see in Europe. They're more airy, lighter inside. The Pennsylvanian is one of the lines getting these new trains," Sandvig said.

Train riders said Pittsburgh's Union Station could also use an upgrade. As for the second train to points east, it's not likely to be running until 2025 or 2026.