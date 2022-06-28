Amtrak to receive more than $200M in infrastructure upgrades
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More trains will soon be servicing Western Pennsylvania.
Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that an agreement has been made between Norfolk Southern and PennDOT to add a second Amtrak train to and from Harrisburg daily.
That route will be in addition to the daily round-trip service from Pittsburgh to New York via Harrisburg.
The state is investing more than $200 million in infrastructure and safety improvements to the line, including upgraded tracks and passenger platforms.
Governor Wolf says the funds are coming partially from the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.