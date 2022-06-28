Watch CBS News
Amtrak to receive more than $200M in infrastructure upgrades

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More trains will soon be servicing Western Pennsylvania.

Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that an agreement has been made between Norfolk Southern and PennDOT to add a second Amtrak train to and from Harrisburg daily. 

That route will be in addition to the daily round-trip service from Pittsburgh to New York via Harrisburg.

The state is investing more than $200 million in infrastructure and safety improvements to the line, including upgraded tracks and passenger platforms.

Governor Wolf says the funds are coming partially from the bipartisan infrastructure law. 

