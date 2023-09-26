Amtrak to expand service from Pittsburgh to New York after deal between PennDOT, Norfolk Southern

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Amtrak will be able to send two roundtrips a day from Pittsburgh to New York after PennDOT and Norfolk Southern finalized an agreement to expand passenger rail service.

The Shapiro administration said the Pennsylvanian Amtrak service currently travels between New York City and Pittsburgh through Harrisburg once a day, but the agreement announced Friday supports increasing service.

The state said it will invest more than $200 million in infrastructure and safety improvements that will be constructed and maintained by Norfolk Southern. To help pay for the improvements, PennDOT has applied for grant funds through the Federal Railroad Administration.

"This agreement lays the groundwork for expanded passenger rail service in Western Pennsylvania while simultaneously preserving a critical freight rail corridor," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said in a news release. "Ensuring more Pennsylvanians have access to safe and reliable transportation to Western PA will reduce commute times, help connect hundreds of thousands of residents, and boost local economies. This expansion of service on the Pennsylvanian will provide key mobility and economic benefits."

The Pennsylvanian is a passenger rail route that connects the state from east to west, and, in conjunction with the Capitol Limited, with Cleveland, Chicago and beyond. The Pennsylvanian travels Norfolk Southern's Pittsburgh line, which is part of a main artery between Chicago and New York.

Mike McClellan, Norfolk Southern's senior vice president and chief strategy officer, called it a "win-win agreement."

"Norfolk Southern is excited to build upon our partnership with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by increasing passenger rail options for the citizens of Pennsylvania while improving the resilience of our infrastructure for the shippers in the Commonwealth," McClellan said.

The Shapiro administration said Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads -- the most of any state in the country. Pennsylvania also ranks fifth in total track mileage with more than 5,600 miles.