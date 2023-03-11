Questions surround personal care home in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDDA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services confirmed to KDKA-TV that Amity Serenity Pines Personal Care Home in Bridgeville worked with law enforcement to relocate all residents who lived there to nearby facilities or hospitals.

Steve Black said his mother was one of the residents taken to the hospital after she didn't get her medication. He said she wasn't getting her medication or proper care at Amity Serenity Pines because the facility went unstaffed for nearly 12 hours.

"They were left alone all night. And she didn't get her insulin or fed the next morning and her blood sugar was up in the 400s," Black said of his mom Judy, who is 78 years old.

A spokesperson with DHS said the residents were moved Thursday because the care home off Jones Road in Bridgeville was not properly staffed.

Black called the situation upsetting.

"You expect her to be safe and cared for with her needs and her age. She can't get around," Black said. "You expect someone to be there."

On Friday evening, some lights were on inside Amity Serenity Pines Personal Care Home, but it did not appear to be occupied. While attempting to contact someone at the facility, a woman answered the phone claiming to be with housekeeping. She denied knowing anything about what happened or the current status of the facility.

The facility's status and circumstances leading up to residents being relocated Thursday were also not made clear by DHS.

The department did release a statement to KDKA that said, "DHS takes reports and complaints about the safety of individuals in our licensed facilities seriously and we work to ensure that any potential violations that put people at risk are investigated and handled urgently. DHS is currently determining next steps with this facility."

It's also not clear whether the personal care home is being investigated by the state.

Black said complaints have been filed with the state on behalf of his mother, who has lived at the facility for six years.

"It's not acceptable," Black said. "It reminds me of a slumlord in apartment A."

Black's mother is in stable condition at St. Clair Hospital and doing OK, according to Black. He said he hopes to get her into a new care facility as soon as possible.