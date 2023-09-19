Watch CBS News
Amish buggy passenger killed in crash with vehicle in Mercer County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

EAST LACKAWANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A passenger in an Amish buggy was killed after a crash with a vehicle in Mercer County. 

The Mercer County coroner said the Amish buggy was traveling along Mercer-New Wilmington Road in East Lackawannock Township on Tuesday morning when it was hit by a car.

The buggy's passenger, who the coroner identified as 73-year-old Mary Byler, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 a.m. Her death was attributed to blunt force injuries to the chest sustained during the crash, the coroner said. 

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what led up to the crash. 

The coroner declined to release any more details. 

First published on September 19, 2023 / 1:35 PM

