Boy driver and passenger seriously hurt in Lawrence County Amish buggy crash

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two boys in an Amish buggy were seriously hurt after they were hit by a pick-up truck in Lawrence County on Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened between a buggy and a Chevrolet Silverado at an intersection in Wilmington Township shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.

When first responders were called to the scene on State Route 956 and the intersection of Parsonage Road, police said first responders found the buggy with heavy damage. The two boys were standing outside with suspected major injuries, troopers said.

Through interviews, police said they learned the buggy, which was operated by one of the boys, was driving through the intersection from Parsonage Road and crossing Route 168 onto Vosler Road when it was hit by the pick-up truck, which was driving northbound on Route 168.

Both boys were taken to a hospital in Grove City. The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old from New Castle, was not injured.

The boy who was driving the buggy was charged with a stop signs and yield signs violation, police said.

According to Visit Lawrence County, about 2,300 people live in the Old Order Amish community on farms surrounding the villages of New Wilmington and Volant.