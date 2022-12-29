Ames Department Stores announces its return in 2023

Watch CBS News
/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Don't call it a comeback -- but the department store Ames says it's going to be returning this spring.

The company says it'll reveal on its website where they're opening new locations, but one report says that the chain will open several stores here in Pennsylvania.

This comes twenty years after the discount chain store went out of business. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 5:47 AM

