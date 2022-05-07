American Red Cross highlights the importance of fire safety with smoke alarm giveaway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The American Red Cross was out in full force today, distributing free smoke alarms to residents of several Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

600 free smoke alarms were distributed to local families during the "Sound The Alarm" event in Homewood, East Liberty, and Larimer.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in house fire deaths, with Pittsburgh being a major contributor to the toll.

The Red Cross says they want as many people as possible to be prepared in case of a fire.

"We know that this process of home fire education and home safety and installing smoke alarms saves lives," said Carlos Carmona, the Disaster Program Manager of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Red Cross. "We've had at least a couple lives saved the last couple of years exactly from this program."

The National Red Cross "Sound-The-Alarm" initiative is hoping to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 communities across the country this month.