American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh.
The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday.
The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two, nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta.
While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat.
Pittsburghers are invited to come see the boat and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.
