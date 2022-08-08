American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh.

The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday.

The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two, nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta.

American Queen, the world's largest riverboat, was back in Pittsburgh for the first time in two years on Aug. 8, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat.

Pittsburghers are invited to come see the boat and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.