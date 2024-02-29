If you have unique treasures and live in Pennsylvania, "American Pickers" wants to hear from you

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "American Pickers" is coming to Pennsylvania.

The cast of the History Channel's show is coming to the Keystone State, New Jersey and Maryland to film in April, according to a Facebook post.

"The pickers are excited to hear your stories and dig through your large and junkie collections! If you or someone you know has an accumulation of items, give us a call! Be sure to tell us your Name, City and State, Phone Number, and a brief description of your collection. Remember NO STORES will be considered, ONLY PRIVATE COLLECTIONS," the post said.

"American Pickers" said to get involved, call or text 646-493-2184 or email americanpickers@cineflix.com.

According to its website, the show is on a "mission to recycle America, even if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner's land." The cast earns a living "by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person's trash into another's treasure."

This is not the first time the show is coming to Pennsylvania. "American Pickers" came to the state in the summer of 2022 to film.

"American Pickers" debuted in 2010 and has more than 350 episodes over 25 seasons.