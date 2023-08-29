Massive American Heritage riverboat docked on Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The massive American Heritage riverboat was docked on Pittsburgh's North Shore Tuesday.

The boat is heading for Marietta, Ohio, next. It'll make several stops along the Ohio River through Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri before passengers disembark in St. Louis.

The American Heritage made its debut in 2015. While it looks like a traditional riverboat, it has updated amenities and is faster, according to USA River Cruise's website.

The American Heritage was docked on Pittsburgh's North Shore on Aug. 29, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

The boat's features include six lounges, a library, a dining salon and "exceptionally large staterooms."

It'll leave Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a 10-day voyage and it'll be back on Sept. 18.