American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after mechanical issue

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after reporting a mechanical problem on Tuesday.

Flight 806 was on its way from Washington, D.C. to Chicago when the plane was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport on Oct. 4, 2022. KDKA

Flight 806 was on its way from Washington, D.C. to Chicago when the plane was diverted. An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely at 4:10 p.m. and taxied to the gate under its own power.

"It definitely makes you feel a little bit nervous," passenger Bob Schillerstrol said. "But they handled it very well."

That passenger said some firefighters came onboard to check everything out and everyone is OK.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 5:18 PM

