American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after mechanical issue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after reporting a mechanical problem on Tuesday.
Flight 806 was on its way from Washington, D.C. to Chicago when the plane was diverted. An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely at 4:10 p.m. and taxied to the gate under its own power.
"It definitely makes you feel a little bit nervous," passenger Bob Schillerstrol said. "But they handled it very well."
That passenger said some firefighters came onboard to check everything out and everyone is OK.
