American Airlines adding nonstop service between LAX, Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- American Airlines will soon add nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

The airline will begin nonstop flights with daily service operating year-round starting April 4, 2025.

The daily flight, AA814, will depart from LAX at 9 a.m. Pacific Time and arrive in Pittsburgh at 4:37 p.m. Eastern Time, according to a news release from Blue Sky News.

Flight AA814 will depart from Pittsburgh at 5:57 p.m. ET and arrive at LAX at 8:05 p.m. PT.

American Airlines previously flew the PIT-LAX route until February 2017.

"More service to Los Angeles has been a top target for PIT and is part of our strategy of adding more nonstop flights to points into the western U.S.," said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of Air Service and Commercial Development. "We're thrilled to see American return to the Pittsburgh-Los Angeles market, adding to the convenience of reaching Southern California for our business and leisure travelers."

"Our clients, the economic[ally] generating film and TV industry, have brought over $2.5 billion to the region and love working in southwest Pennsylvania," said Dawn Keezer, executive director of the Pittsburgh Film Office. "The No. 1 challenge for them has been the lack of a nonstop flight on a legacy carrier. With today's announcement, that is no longer a concern and we look forward to welcoming more work to the region."

Breeze Airways also plans to increase its existing Los Angeles service from twice a week to five times a week by early June, the news release added.

With the addition of Los Angeles, Pittsburgh International Airport will now have nonstop service to every American hub, including Charlotte, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, New York-JFK, LaGuardia, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington-National.