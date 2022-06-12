Watch CBS News
Local News

American Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Pittsburgh

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight forced to return to Pittsburgh
American Airlines flight forced to return to Pittsburgh 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A plane taking off from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. had to turn around for an emergency landing this afternoon.

Authorities said the American Airlines flight had a mechanical issue shortly after taking off.

It landed safely back at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The cause of the mechanical issue is still under investigation.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 7:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.