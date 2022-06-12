American Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A plane taking off from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. had to turn around for an emergency landing this afternoon.
Authorities said the American Airlines flight had a mechanical issue shortly after taking off.
It landed safely back at Pittsburgh International Airport.
The cause of the mechanical issue is still under investigation.
