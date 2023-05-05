Amera Gilchrist sworn in as Pittsburgh's first Black woman EMS chief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Amera Gilchrist was sworn in as the first Black woman to lead Pittsburgh's Bureau of EMS on Friday.

Gilchrist was nominated to be Pittsburgh's next chief of the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services after Ronald Romano retired.

Gilchrist served the city for almost 24 years as a paramedic and EMS worker before being named the deputy chief in 2018.

She is a Pittsburgh native and graduate of both Oliver High School and Robert Morris University, and she continued her education a Point Park University.

Gilchrist is the first woman of color to serve as EMS chief in the city's history and she said she plans to modernize the department and leave it better than when she found it.