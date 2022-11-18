WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County
CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.
In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road.
According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured.
