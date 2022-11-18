WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County

CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.

In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road.

Our crews have been very busy during the inclemate weather this afternoon. We would like to take this opportunity to remind you to pay attention especially during these #weather events. EMS units were responding in #emergency mode "lights and audible sirens" to a reported 5 car #accident with injuries on Interstate 79. A vehicle assumingly became inpatient in the stopped traffic cutting off one of our responding #ambulance forcing it into the medial to avoid collision. While nobody was hurt in this incident it could have ended much worse. PULL & STAY TO THE RIGHT FOR SIRENS AND LIGHTS! Thank you! Be safe out there! *Ambulance speed at time of incident= 44 mph* Posted by Harmony EMS on Friday, November 18, 2022

According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured.