Ambridge Water Authority issues boil water advisory

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Ambridge Water Authority has issued a boil water advisory due to a possible increased risk from microbial contamination.

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, the authority said they experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a water line break.

"A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms," the authority said in a press release Sunday.

Residents are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.