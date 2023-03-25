Ambridge police officers helping children with behavioral issues

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two Ambridge police officers are working to help kids knock out behavioral issues.

The Character Development Program is run out of the Warriors Call Boxing Club.

Ambridge police sergeant Glen Sovich told KDKA's Heather Abraham the goal is to keep kids out of trouble while developing meaningful relationships.

He said kids get motivated when they see improvement, and they continue to build confidence one punch at a time.

"A lot of kids don't have a place to go, don't have an outlet, don't have things to do; they don't realize they have other paths and learning that if you work hard, you can create any path," Sgt. Sovich said.