Ambridge Police investigating after student reportedly assaults a teacher

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ECONOMY, Pa. (KDKA) - On Tuesday, a school in Ambridge was the scene of an assault between a student and a teacher. 

While a school fight doesn't normally make the news, yesterday at Ambridge Area Middle School, a student assaulting a teacher certainly will. 

Earlier today, Ambridge Police Lieutenant John Chickos confirmed to KDKA that on Tuesday morning, at the school, a student did assault a teacher. The incident happened around 11 a.m. and as of right now is under investigation by police. 

In a statement, Ambridge Superintendent Dr. Joseph W. Pasquerilla addressed the incident. 

"A safe and supportive environment is critical for student education and wellbeing.  The safety of our Ambridge students and staff is of the utmost importance.  To this end, we have consistently taken these types of matters seriously, investigated and responded appropriately.  Although it is inappropriate to share specific details of student-related in-ci-dents, the issue will be investigated and addressed."

The incident is still being investigated and we will bring you more details as they become available. 

First published on March 1, 2023 / 12:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

