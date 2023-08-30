Ambridge pastor feels his church was racially targeted despite denial from police chief

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A pastor in Beaver County feels his church was racially targeted and the police are not taking his claims seriously.

It was Sunday morning when 38-year-old Jeffrey Harris allegedly had a gun and tried to get into Greater Dominion Church. Police reports say Harris was pointing a firearm at two women walking at the intersection of Duss Avenue and Fourth Street. Ambridge police later arrested him on Merchant Street.

"We came dangerously close to a tragic situation right here in this sanctuary," Bishop Kenneth Crumb of Greater Dominion Church said.

Crumb said police told him about the incident on Sunday night. He feels the church should have been notified sooner.

Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca did not comment Wednesday, but he said on Tuesday that his department does not feel this was a hate crime. An investigation apparently found that Harris was under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident.

"We found nothing in the evidence as of now to alarm our community to think this was racially motivated or crimes against our churches," DeLuca said on Tuesday.

"To get on camera and say what he said, it's very insulting. He's never called me, never reached out, said he's sorry," Crumb said Wednesday afternoon.

He feels police are not taking his concerns seriously. U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio sent a letter to the Justice Department to investigate. He said no one should fear going to a house of worship.

"When something like this threatens a predominately Black church or any house of worship, we ought to have federal law enforcement take a look and see if federal law has been violated," Deluzio said.

The bishop said there will be more security measures, including locked doors, to make sure everyone stays safe when coming to worship. This also includes armed guards at the door.