Watch CBS News
Local News

Ambridge Area School District files lawsuit against Norfolk Southern

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Area School District files lawsuit against Norfolk Southern
Ambridge Area School District files lawsuit against Norfolk Southern 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A third school district in Beaver County has filed a federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern related to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Ambridge Area School District claims that the company was negligent and exposed it buildings and residents to a highly toxic mix of dangerous chemicals.

The school district is located approximately 25 miles from the derailment site.

The lawsuit being filed follows similar suits filed by the Blackhawk and Western Beaver school districts.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 2:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.