Ambridge Area Middle School parents concerned after videos show fights at school

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Parents in the Ambridge Area School District are calling for changes after videos surfaced on social media of fights between middle school students on school property.

"I'm scared for the kids that are getting beat," one parent told KDKA-TV. "And that's what it is, it's beatings. It's not fair fights. It's I'm going to beat somebody until they're unconscious and then stomp on their faces."

In the videos, students can be seen punching, kicking, and dragging other students in fights inside classrooms, hallways, and buses at Ambridge Area Middle School. They are usually surrounded by student onlookers.

Some parents say this is nothing new.

"You go to the board meetings, you bring it to their attention," one parent said. "Then the next thing you know, your child is getting wanded and searched."

And it's not just fighting, the parent said. Just last week, she said her son was stabbed with a pencil in the arm and leg. She said it's the latest form of violence to go around the school.

The principal of the middle school, Ronnell Heard, posted a PSA on his Facebook page on Wednesday that warned students of suspensions if they stab another student with a pencil or any other object.

"These kids don't get any punishment," one mother said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the superintendent for comment and he sent a letter that said, in part:

"We have consistently taken these matters seriously, investigated and responded appropriately with discipline. Student misconduct at the middle school related to the inappropriate use of pencils was addressed promptly. We will continue these efforts to forge a school culture based upon respect and personal responsibility."

In addition to punishment, the mom said she wants to see policy changes.