Amazon to start posting about product safety recalls and defects after legal order

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon is the world's largest retailer, but it's only now legally required to post about product safety recalls or defects.

A recent legal move means consumers will now see recalls and product safety alerts on Amazon's website.

Attorney Don Fountain says this change is years in the making.

"Well, it's significant because of the ruling. And it's ultra-significant because it's Amazon," Fountain said.

The change takes effect on Jan. 26.

"Amazon has now been legally declared to be a participant in the chain of distribution of products," Fountain said. "That may not sound like much to the average person, but from a legal standpoint, that creates a huge duty on Amazon to be aware of and monitor and provide notice of safety defects and recalls to the consumer."

The latest alerts include a corn puff snack with an undeclared milk allergen and a Lexmark printer recalled because it could catch on fire.

Fountain believes this ruling by the Consumer Product Safety Commission will arm consumers with much-needed safety information.

"I do believe that this will cut down on people having problems with defective products. It will cut down on injuries. It'll save lives and save lawsuits as well," Fountain said.

And he wants people to remember that they play a key role in keeping others safe. If you experience a defect or dangerous product, report it to the manufacturer, report it to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and report it to Amazon, even if you didn't buy it there.

"Right now somebody in Wisconsin is having a problem with a product, and they're reporting that. And it's gonna save you or me from having that same problem down the road. And the public is a huge, important part of the safety matrix in this country. So you see something, say something," Fountain said.