Amazon likely the new tenant expected to move into massive New Stanton warehouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Amazon is likely going to be the new tenant of a massive warehouse in Westmoreland County near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The warehouse that's located in New Stanton has been under construction for months and there are indicators that suggest Amazon may be behind the project.

According to the Post-Gazette, the warehouse is nearly 1 million square feet.

One of the clues that suggest Amazon may be moving in is a blue stripe painted around the top of the structure, which appears on other Amazon buildings.

This development comes after Amazon prepares to open a similar facility in North Versailles and after the company dropped a proposed development in Churchill.

KDKA reached out to Amazon for comment. They said it's 'their policy not to provide information on their future roadmap.'

