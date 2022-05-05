Watch CBS News

Amazon looks at Century III property for possible distribution warehouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon is reportedly looking at the Century III Mall property. 

According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Amazon is not giving up on the area for a distribution warehouse. Amazon dropped plans in March to build a center in Churchill.

Amazon is also reportedly looking at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills property. 

