Amazon looks at Century III property for possible distribution warehouse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon is reportedly looking at the Century III Mall property.
According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Amazon is not giving up on the area for a distribution warehouse. Amazon dropped plans in March to build a center in Churchill.
Amazon is also reportedly looking at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills property.
