Police: Altoona man stabbed neighbor to death, lived with body for 3 days

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he admitted to killing his neighbor and living with the corpse for three days until police were called by another neighbor about a burglary.

Altoona police said they were called to an apartment on Eighth Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported burglary in process. Police said a tenant found 51-year-old Raymond Oechsle, who lived on another floor, in her apartment.

Officers tried to contact Oechsle, and police said when they entered his apartment, they found a dead 38-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his face and torso.

After finding Oechsle, police said he confessed to stabbing the man multiple times with a folding knife.

Oechsle said he got into an argument with Christopher Helsel when he was locked out of his apartment on Sunday around 4 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. Police said Oechsle told them he stabbed Helsel in both eyes and then began stabbing him in the chest and face.

He had no plan to dispose of the body and managed to drag it into his living room, WTAJ reported.

Oechsle even told police he had friends over to his apartment while the body was there, turning off the lights and keeping everyone away from the living room, WTAJ said, citing the criminal complaint.

Oechsle is in the Blair County Prison, denied bail and facing a slew of charges, including first and third degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespassing and abuse of a corpse, WTAJ reported.