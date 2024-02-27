Allison Park woman arrested, accused of using magistrate office's bathroom to transfer drugs to boyfriend

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - An Allison Park woman has been charged with trying to use the bathroom at a magistrate's office to pass drugs to her boyfriend.

Lauren Barricella, 33, is facing several charges including felony counts of contraband, criminal conspiracy and delivery after trying to use the bathroom at the office of District Judge Tom Swan to pass deflated balloons containing suspected marijuana and heroin to Jesse Eaton, her incarcerated boyfriend, according to a media release from Sheriff Kevin Kraus and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

"The suspected drugs were discovered by court staff on Dec. 18, 2023, on the bathroom floor, a facility that is used by both the public and inmates who are awaiting court cases," the media release stated.

Detectives from the sheriff's office were notified of the discovery, and after reviewing the court cases scheduled on Dec. 13, it was determined that Eaton was the likely recipient of the substances.

Detectives also reviewed jail calls between Barricella and Eaton before and after the court date, with conversations confirming the plan to transfer the suspected drugs.

Barricella was arrested on Monday evening at her home and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.