Allergies, RSV, flu, or COVID-19? Knowing the symptoms to know the difference

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wind is blowing, the leaves are piling up and so are the tissues in the trash can.

Fall allergies can make you pretty miserable, but how do you know when it's allergies or when it's something more serious?

Whether it's allergies or COVID-19, the flu, or RSV, they all make you feel pretty miserable, but there are big differences.

As certain as the falling leaves, as are the allergies of the fall ravaging their victims.

"Primarily, ragweed pollen, but other other weed pollens are out there as well," said AHN Allergy Specialist Russell Traister. "So, this is definitely the big time of year for that."

Dr. Traister said those piling up wet leaves are breeding grounds for trouble.

"Sometimes, you'll get some mold accumulation and you got mold spores," he explained. "So sometimes this time of year if you're stirring up the leaves and they're moldy and wax, you can get some mold spores, and if you're allergic to those you can have some symptoms as well."

As we all know, there's the calling card for fall allergies - itchy, watery eyes, itchy runny noses, and the like.

He said you don't normally get the itching with things like the flu, COVID-19, or RSV.

"Definitely one thing that would be missing with allergies is a fever," Dr. Traister said. "So, oftentimes with COVID and sometimes the flu and other viruses, you can have a fever so that's typically not associated with allergy symptoms."

He said while it's too late to start allergy shots for the fall, there is still relief out there to be had.

"That can be like a nose spray like a steroid, nose spray like Flonase that people use, and of course your antihistamines like Zyrtec Claritin and Allegra," he said.

While it may mean the approaching of winter, the upcoming frost that's expected on Monday does bring some relief.

"That's when sort of the allergy season sort of ends," Dr. Traister said.

To be effective, Dr. Traister said you need to use those nasal sprays consistently to build up your defense over several days. As for the antihistamines, he said those are highly effective in bringing relief within an hour or so.